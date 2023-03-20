North Elementary investigation expected to wrap up this week

North Elementary School in Morgantown
North Elementary School in Morgantown(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An ongoing investigation into reported student abuse at North Elementary School will soon be complete.

According to Board of Education Superintendent Eddie Campbell, the investigation is expected to wrap up early this week.

After his office gets the findings and feedback from the investigation, Campbell says the next steps will be determining whether anything was done incorrectly by the school or its staff that needs to be addressed.

Campbell will then make the call for further investigations or disciplinary actions after that.

It’s unlikely the results of the investigation will be made public, but according to records obtained by 5 News, a 911 call was placed in early February to report a student was abused by a teacher at North Elementary.

A total of five people, including the principal and vice principal, were placed on leave.

On Friday, Campbell confirmed a substitute teacher is no longer employed by Mon County Schools.

Stick with 5 News as this story continues to develop.

