Patricia (Patti) Nixon Connor, 89, of White Hall, peacefully passed from this Earth on early Sunday morning, March 19th. She was born November 22, 1933 to Robert Earl Nixon and Mary Evans Byers. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Pat Connor, whom she married on December 23rd, 1961; her parents; brothers, June Nixon, Bill Nixon, Jack Nixon; and a sister, Mary Joan Nixon. She is survived by her three daughters, Mary Pat (Tom) Reese of Fairmont, Betty (Larry) Bargeloh of Marietta, OH, and Cyndi (Mike) Drummond of Spring, TX.; five grandchildren, Tom (Lori) Reese, Brandon (Steph Stevers) Bargeloh, Stella Bargeloh, Connor Bargeloh, and Caitlin (Damone Wills) Drummond; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was a Christian by faith, a wife, a mother, and a grandmother. She was a long-time school teacher, 4-H leader of the Eldora 4-H Club. Patti was also a WV 4-H All-Star, and member of the Camp Mar-Mac Board of Trustees. After retirement she was very active in CEOS, Life Long Learners and United Methodist Women. She was an avid fan of WVU Sports and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Mike Richards officiating. Interment will follow at Clairmont Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

