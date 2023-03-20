Police: Fairmont woman on ‘prescribed methamphetamine’ hits man walking on sidewalk

Marissa Crim
Marissa Crim(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman who allegedly told officers she was on “prescribed methamphetamine” has been charged after she hit a man walking on a sidewalk.

Authorities said 30-year-old Marissa Crim, of Fairmont, was driving northbound on Locust Ave. on Sunday when she turned into an empty parking lot and back onto Locust Ave. southbound in the northbound lane, according to a criminal complaint.

While Crim was driving on the wrong side of the road, officers said she was also on the sidewalk and hit a man with her car. He reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Crim fled the scene, and officers later found her car in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Locust Ave. Officers said they later found her walking away from the car on Country Club Rd.

Court documents say she told officers she was on “prescribed methamphetamine” while driving the car. She then failed three sobriety tests, according to the documents.

Crim has been charged with DUI causing personal injury and hit-and-run. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $15,012 bond.

