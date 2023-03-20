Preston County woman charged with choking 2-year-old child

Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County woman has been charged after officers said she choked a child and a man.

Officers responded to a dispute at a home on Oak St. in Kingwood on Saturday around 11 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the home, they spoke with a witness, a man and a two-year-old child. Officers said while speaking to the man, the child said 27-year-old Jessica Miller, of Kingwood, “choked me.”

Court documents say officers saw red marks on the child’s throat and a scratch mark down the child’s neck in addition to red marks and scratches on the man’s neck.

The man said Miller was allegedly choking him when she grabbed the child’s neck, officers said. The witness also told police she had seen Miller “hurt and squeeze the child before.”

Miller has been charged with two counts of strangulation and child abuse resulting in injury. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

