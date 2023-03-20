Rebecca Sue “Becky” Gardner Judy

Rebecca Sue “Becky” Gardner Judy
By Master Control
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Rebecca Sue “Becky” Gardner Judy, 68, of Clarksburg passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on May 16, 1954, a daughter of the late Harry W. and Helen L. Smith Gardner. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, K. Reed Judy, whom she married on February 12, 2000. Also surviving are three sons, Donnie Coe, II of Clarksburg, Robert C. Coe and his wife Kerri of Clarksburg and David W. Coe and his fiancé Megan of Clarksburg; 14 grandchildren, Cassandra R. Coe, Jared R. E. Coe, Abigail Coe, Jacob Coe, Zack Coe, Audrianna Coe, Mia Coe, Mason Coe, Jorja Coe, Elijah Coe, Adeline Coe, Ryan Judy, Kaylah Judy and Brayden Judy; one great grandchild, Teagan Coe; two step-children, Jennifer Dutton and her husband Nathan of Portsmouth, OH and Thomas Judy and his wife Jennifer of Kathleen, GA; and one brother, Michael Jenkins; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Harry W. “Howdy” Gardner, III; and one sister, Pamela Jo Gardner. Becky was a 1972 graduate of Washington Irving High School and received her B.S. in accounting from Fairmont State College.  She was a retired Loan Officer with Farm Credit.  She also received a B.S. in Nursing from Salem International University and was a travel nurse all over the country and a nursing instructor at WV Junior College.  Becky was a loving mother, mamaw and wife who accomplished anything she set her mind to.  She was a member of the Quiet Dell United Methodist Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jennifer Sayers officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Becky will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

