Scottie Lynn Everett, 65, of Clarksburg passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 19, 2023. He was born in Clarksburg on October 7, 1957, a son of the late James Franklin Everett and Mary Louise Everett. Surviving are four children, Scottie Lynn Everett, Jr. and wife Angela Marie of Clarksburg, Andrew James Franklin Everett of Whitley, TN, Matthew Scott Johnson and wife Chasity of Salem and Britany Nicole Johnson and her wife Synamon of Salem; six grandchildren, Dylan James Franklin Everett, Shayla Jolynn Everett of Clarksburg, Triton Edward Everett of Clarksburg, Brayden Logan Lynn Dodd of Clarksburg, Lailah Gabrielle-Lea Johnson of Salem, Chloe Madilynn Johnson of Salem and Haisley Grace Johnson of Salem; one great grandchild as well as one due this year; one sister, Brenda Charlene Everett of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Dakota Shyan Lance and Rex Donald Mick; 5 brothers, Dennis C. Everett, James Earl Everett, Gerald Clifton Everett, Roger Lee Everett and Charles Eugene Everett; and two sisters, Betty Yvonne Stemple and Linda Lou Crock. Scottie worked at Louie Glass Factory in Weston with his brothers, Gerald Clifton Everett, Roger Lee Everett and Charles Eugene Everett, where he was a Glassblower. He also worked as a security guard at Huffmaster Crisis Response with his older brother Roger Everett.. Scottie’s favorite “job” was when he was riding his dirt bike at Pyramid Raceway in Mt. Clare. Scottie cherished his family and his beer. In keeping with his wishes, Scottie will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

