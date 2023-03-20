Several NCWV fire crews respond to major fire at Pa. border

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. (WDTV) - Several emergency crews have responded to a major rubber fire at the Pennsylvania state border.

Crews responded to the fire shortly after 11 a.m. in Greene County, Pennsylvania, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

Officials said a hazardous materials team is currently responding to the scene at Chissy’s Auto Wreckers just off Mason Dixon Highway in Monongalia County.

Several emergency crews from Marion and Monongalia counties have responded to the fire.

No injuries have been reported, officials said.

Officials said Greene County, Pennsylvania authorities will be handling the investigation.

