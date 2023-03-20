Structure fire leads to emergency demolition of building

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A building was demolished following a fire Sunday.

The fire broke out just after 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Washington Avenue.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg fuller said the building posed a collapse hazard,so he ordered an emergency demolition.

TJ Witten owns a business nearby and said he rushed to the area to ensure the safety of his property.

“That was the first thought I had was it might blow over and catch one of my customers cars on fire, so I rushed right over to check it out,” Witten said.

The Huntington fire department says no one appeared to be inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

