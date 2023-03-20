Superintendent of West Virginia State Police resigns

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice says the West Virginia State Police Superintendent has resigned.

Jan Cahill resigned from the position at 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said he will address Cahill’s resignation, announce a new interim superintendent and announce additional actions that will be taken moving forward at 1 p.m. on Monday.

The press briefing can be found at this link beginning at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

