Superintendent of West Virginia State Police resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice says the West Virginia State Police Superintendent has resigned.

Jan Cahill resigned from the position at 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said he will address Cahill’s resignation, announce a new interim superintendent and announce additional actions that will be taken moving forward at 1 p.m. on Monday.

The press briefing can be found at this link beginning at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.