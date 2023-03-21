After today, cloudy skies and rain chances return!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will bring seasonably mild, spring-like temperatures and partly sunny skies. Then after today, cloudy skies and rain chances will come to our region. Find out those details in the video above!

Dry, stable air left over from a high-pressure system, which is in the southeastern US this morning, will mean clear conditions throughout today, even with clouds moving in from out west. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds increasing from the west. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s to low-60s, slightly above average for this time of year. Overnight, more clouds will build in from out west, leading to overcast skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-40s. Then tomorrow, moisture from a disturbance out west will push into our region, resulting in a few isolated showers. Very little rain is expected, however, and by the afternoon, we’re left with overcast skies, southwest winds of 5-10 mph, and temperatures in the mid-50s. Then on Thursday afternoon, a frontal boundary to the north will start pushing rain showers into North-Central West Virginia. That frontal boundary will linger throughout Friday as well, bringing more rain showers, and even a few downpours, into our region as well. More rain showers are expected on Saturday morning, as a low-pressure system lifts in from the west. It’s not until Saturday evening at the latest that the rain pushes out of our region. By that time, slick roads may be an issues, and we may even see isolated flooding. Rainfall totals are uncertain this far out, however, so we cannot give rainfall totals, but we are watching carefully. More rain showers are expected early next week. All the while, temperatures will be seasonable, staying in the 50s and 60s throughout next week. In short, today will be mild and partly sunny, and thereafter, expect cloudy skies, with rain showers, and even a few downpours, later in the week.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. High: 61.

Tonight: Overcast skies. Low: 42.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 57.

Thursday: Scattered showers, and even thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 73.

