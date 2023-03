BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Comcast has moved WDTV and WVFX, but they can still be found at 1195 (WDTV) and 1196 (WVFX).

We are working to resolve this issue.

Anyone continuing to experience issues may call WDTV at 304-848-5000 and ask for engineering.

