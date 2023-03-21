Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Morgantown Boy’s Basketball

Team won the AAAA state championship in back-to-back fashion
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week this week are the Morgantown Boy’s Basketball team. As a whole, the Mohigans defeated Parkersburg South to claim their second consecutive Class AAAA State Title. The win is the fourth state championship that Morgantown has won among all sports this season.

