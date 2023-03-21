Bridgeport Lions Club hosts Easter Egg Hunt for visually impaired

By John Blashke
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Lions Club held their annual Easter egg hunt Tuesday and it’s unlike any other.

More than a decade ago the Lions Club decided to take a different approach with the holiday tradition.

They made beeping Easter eggs so children with visual impairments could join in on the fun. Kids with visual disabilities from all over Harrison County got to find the eggs with their ears.

The Lions Club President John Vash says this is one of his favorite events, plus the kids get to enjoy all that candy.

“It’s a wonderful way to raise awareness and an opportunity to bring joy to some kids while focusing on the community,” said Vash.

This is the first time the event was held at The Bridge Sports Complex and the Lions Club is hoping other organizations get to put on similar events.

