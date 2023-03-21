Bridgeport to officially have second PRO to manage city’s schools

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council voted has voted to have a second Prevention Resource Officer in the city’s public school system.

Bridgeport Police Officer Austin Ash joins longtime PRO Jamie Hamrick and her therapy dog, Connor, to help manage the four schools within the city’s boundaries.

Ash officially joins next year, but he is already shadowing Hamrick.

Ash said he has been asked several times by the kids if he had a dog.

“When I did my first walkthroughs at the schools I was immediately asked by the kids if I had a dog,” said Ash, who has been with the BPD since April 2019. “I’ve been asked by a lot of teachers, too.”

Bridgeport City Council recently gave its approval to the agreement between the police department and the Harrison County Board of Education that set the stage for a second officer.

Ash will be based out of Bridgeport Middle School, while Hamrick will be based out of Bridgeport High School. The two will also cover Johnson Elementary and Simpson Elementary.

Hamrick has been covering all four schools, which consists of more than 2,500 students and staff, since February 2005, which has drawn the praise of Chief Mark Rogers and Council members.

“She’s done a great job, but that is way too many students to oversee,” Rogers recently said.

Now, for the first time in 18 years, she has help. The Doddridge County native who now lives in Harrison County, is looking forward to getting his certifications and beginning in an official capacity for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

“I enjoy working with kids, and I’ve liked to see up close the interaction the students have with Officer Hamrick,” said Ash. “The main thing I’ve noticed is how close many students are to her.

“That is a positive because you become a role model to many of these students at all ages,” he continued. “Some children don’t have that role model at home or may not come from a steady home and need someone to talk to. That’s one of the things the PROs are there for, and you gain the trust of the students to get that.”

As for a dog, Ash said he would not rule that out if he is asked. However, a dog has to be specifically trained and have the right temperament to do the job, and it is not a cheap endeavor to start.

“The answer for that is likely in the future, but I would not necessarily be opposed to it,” said Ash.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.