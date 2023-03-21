Cecil “Dale” Goodwin, 82, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Bristol, WV on July 30, 1940, a son of the late Walter E. and Waneta Gay Bee Goodwin. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Sommerville Goodwin. Also surviving are three children, Rebecca “Becky” Goodwin of Clarksburg, Barbara Ann Miles and her husband Richard “Mike” of Shinnston, and Brian Dale Goodwin and his wife Kim of Clarksburg; six grandchildren, Michael Scott Miles and his companion Selena Hutchinson of Shinnston, Dustin Cole Miles and his companion Brittany McDonald of Shinnston, Brandon Lee Miles and his wife Taylor of Charlestown, Amanda Perkins of Clarksburg, Michael Perkins and his companion Jessica Gee of Jane Lew, and Bree Goodwin of Lumberport; eight great grandchildren, Rayleigh, Eilene, Easton, Emrik, Willow, Charlotte, Brooklyn and Corbin; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Goodwin was the last surviving member of his immediate family, having also been preceded in death by his siblings, Gay Sandy, Earl Junior Goodwin, Shirley Cottrill, Vesta Strother and Darlene Farrell. Dale, who was lovingly called “Spanky” by those who knew him, was a concrete laborer with the WV Laborer’s Union and continued doing private concrete work until he retired. He was an avid sports fan, especially WV Teams. He loved rabbit hunting, deer hunting, fox hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Beagle Club of Mt. Clare. He also enjoyed yard work and riding his side-by-side. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, March 24, 2023 with Pastor Aaron Morgan officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

