County Assessor urging public for timely tax filings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There have been some big changes to the states tax codes leaving many West Virginians wondering how they should file their returns.

Earlier this month Gov. Justice signed what he calls the largest tax cut in state history. Since then the state tax department has revised its tax withholdings tables.

To break this down, the tax cut will leave more money in your paycheck starting immediately, but it won’t impact your tax filing until next tax season.

Harrison County’s Assessor Rocky Romano says in order for that to be done properly, it’s crucial for assessments to be done ASAP.

“So when you do your ‘23 assessment you’re doing everything that you own as of July 1st of ‘22, so that will be what your tax bill is for ‘24 and then the tax year ‘24 is what this rebate is going to be based on -- the income tax and the car rebate.

Romano says the details for next years rebates are still in the works, but people with delinquent taxes will not get a rebate, so make sure to file by April 18th.

