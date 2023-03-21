Crews to remove I-79 bridge in Marion County, road to be closed

FILE PHOTO from Nov. 17, 2022 of construction on I-79 looking southbound toward the bridge that is being removed.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A roadway in Marion County will be closed on Wednesday for crews to remove a bridge on I-79.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, Vinegar Hill Rd. will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday for crews to remove an existing bridge on I-79.

This work is the latest in a multi-year project to widen I-79 in Marion County.

Officials said major delays are expected, and only local traffic will be allowed to pass by in the area.

WVDOH officials, however, did not say if removing the bridge would impact traffic on I-79.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

