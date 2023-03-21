Edith Mezzanotte Feltz, 102, of Fairmont, WV, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Barbara’s Nursing Home in Monongah. She was born on November 5, 1920, in Frosolone, Italy, to Pasquale and Italia (Fratenelli) Mezzanotte. Edith immigrated to the United States at the age of 16 and became a United States citizen soon after. On June 9, 1947, she married Joseph Rock Feltz. After raising her children, she began working at Owens Illinois where she enjoyed many long-standing friendships. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and later, St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church which she attended faithfully. Edith was known not only for her love of family, but also for her love of cooking. Guests never entered her house without sitting down to an impromptu home cooked meal of spaghetti and meatballs. Edith is survived by her son Joseph (Sally) Feltz; grandsons James Patrick (Sara) and Robert Joseph Feltz; granddaughters Talia, Natalie, Kendra, Samantha, Angela, and Jamie Feltz; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, along with special friends Jack and Janet Frazier, Dede Feltz, and Jackie Dunn. Edith was preceded in death by her husband Joseph; an infant daughter (Charlotte); and her eldest son James Patrick (Crystal) Feltz. She was the last surviving member of her brothers and sisters including Nicholas Mezzanotte, Domenica (Maggie) DeChristopher, Christine Colantino, David Mezzanotte, and Anthony (Tony) Mezzanotte. The family would like to say a special thank you to St. Barbara’s nursing home staff for their tender and constant care of Edith, and to Deacon David Lester for his caring attention and concern. The family will receive visitors at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with vigil rites at 4:30 p.m. A Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Joseph Konikattil officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.