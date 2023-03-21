Fire crews respond to structure fire in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Grafton Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the fire on Turner Rd. shortly after 3 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

The road is shut down as crews battle the blaze, authorities said.

Responding agencies include Bunners Ridge, Fellowsville, Flemington, Grafton and Winfield Fire Departments. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene.

