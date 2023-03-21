First at 4 Forum: Mark Wallace

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mark Wallace, the Co-Founder of Black Diamond Philharmonic, joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about an upcoming free concert at Fairmont State University, how much work goes into creating a concert, and how to find out more about the event.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryn Hargreaves is a former rugby player. In this photo, he was playing for St. Helen's Rugby...
Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player
Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday, March 20, that at 9:30 a.m. Jan Cahill resigned his position...
Superintendent of West Virginia State Police resigns
Marissa Crim
Police: Fairmont woman on ‘prescribed methamphetamine’ hits man walking on sidewalk
Mike Carey
‘I’m coming back’: Former WVU coach Mike Carey talks return to basketball
Jessica Miller
Preston County woman charged with choking 2-year-old child

Latest News

Gov. Justice signs four education bills into law
Easter Egg beep
Bridgeport Lions Club hosts Easter Egg Hunt for visually impaired
First at 4 Forum: Thomas Bredehoft
First at 4 Forum: Thomas Bredehoft
First at 4 Forum: Michael Velemirovich
First at 4 Forum: Michael Velemirovich