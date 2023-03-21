Glenville State advances to DII Final Four

Pioneers defeat Tampa 78-68
Glenville State Women's Basketball tops MEC preseason poll
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State Pioneers are two games away from repeating as national champions.

The Lady Pioneers defeated Tampa 78-68 in the 2023 DII Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals.

The team was led in scoring by Breanna Campbell. She scored 28 points in 28 minutes of action, shooting 50 percent from the field and making two of her three three point attempts.

Glenville State also out-rebounded Tampa by a margin of 40-33. GSU assisted on 10 of its 29 shots. As a whole, three players scored in double digits. Campbell, Mickayla Perdue and Hay Haywood combined for 56 points in the win.

The team will take on the 1-Seed Ashland in the semifinals on Wednesday for a chance to advance back to the National Championship game.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

