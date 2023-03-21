Heavy rain coming to NCWV, bringing flooding potential

Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also on tap.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is feeling much more like spring than yesterday, but increasing clouds will stick around for the remainder of the week. Rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms make their way to the area by late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. Winds will be gusting strongly throughout the day Thursday as well. Rain continues through Friday as a front meanders over our area, keeping showers persistent. The center of the system steadily moves northeast over the course of Saturday, keeping rain present until late Saturday night. With all the rain expected, flooding could become a concern in areas that get repeatedly hit with downpours. We’ll be keeping an eye on this all week, so stick with us for the most up-to-date information.

