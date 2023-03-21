Historic Clarksburg cemetery struggling with vandals

By John Blashke
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A historic cemetery in Clarksburg has been struggling to deal with repeated vandalism.

Several headstones have been knocked over in the past few days at the Former Odd Fellows Cemetery on Chestnut Street.

But apparently this has been an issue for years -- with some century-old head stones even being de-faced.

Repairing them can cost hundreds and sometimes even thousands of dollars.

Marilyn Blake is a board member for the Historic Clarksburg Cemetery Preservation Alliance. She says they’re asking for help in finding the people responsible.

“I don’t think the people have been educated to respect the dead or cemeteries -- it just seems like a fun game to see how many people it takes to knock over a tombstone without any respect for the person whose life is represented there,” said Blake.

Anyone with information about the vandalisms is asked to contact Clarksburg police.

