Kitchen supervisor charged with bringing drugs into Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A kitchen worker at Southern Regional Jail was charged on March 12, 2023, with bringing drugs into the facility.

According to a complaint obtained by WVVA News, Heather Ward was charged with three counts of Transporting a Controlled Substances= into the Grounds of a Correctional Facility and Transporting Tobacco on the Grounds of a Correctional Facility.

The complaint said an employee at the facility was tipped off by an inmate that Ward was bringing drugs into the facility. When Ward arrived at work on March 12, a major at the jail found a gallon-sized bag on her containing 269 grams of suspected Tobacco, six grams of Meth, four grams of suspected Fentanyl, 12 Suboxone strips, and Tobacco roll paper.

Currently, the State Police is handling the investigation.

Ward is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $70,000 bond.

Ward’s arrest comes following several reported overdoses at the facility. See past reporting on incidents here: More inmates at SRJ taken to hospital after apparent overdoses (wvva.com)

