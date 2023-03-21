Marion County Board of Education recognizes high school students for excellence in extracurriculars

Marion County BOE.
Marion County BOE.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - From Wrestling to Robotics, Marion County students have shown excellence in their extracurricular activities.

The Board of Education invited students to the meeting to celebrate their accomplishments.

They kicked off the recognition by celebrating the Fairmont Senior wrestling team’s state championship win.

North Marion wrestler Noah Hess was also a state champ.

Mike Parrish coached the North Marion Girls basketball team to win his fifth state title with the team.

On March 21, the award-winning North Marion Robotics team headed to Iowa for the Create U.S. Robotics Open, which is an invite-only event.

Meanwhile, the North Marion Drone team would make their way to Mississippi for Nationals in April after receiving several awards.

North Marion Theater was the only group to represent West Virginia at the Southeastern Theater Conference with their performance of a Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Lexington Opera House.

Heston said they were impressed by the students’ achievements inside and outside the classroom.

