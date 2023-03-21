Petition to reroute Corridor H collects 5K signatures

THOMAS, W.Va (WDTV) - A petition to change the current route of Corridor H has gotten over 5,000 signatures online.

The petition, called “A Better Route for Corridor H,” started after the initial route was shown to the public.

Organizers said in a release they were shocked that there was only a single route that was presented.

Individuals and business owners have signed a version to support a different route from Parsons to Davis.

