Petition to reroute Corridor H collects 5K signatures

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMAS, W.Va (WDTV) - A petition to change the current route of Corridor H has gotten over 5,000 signatures online.

The petition, called “A Better Route for Corridor H,” started after the initial route was shown to the public.

Organizers said in a release they were shocked that there was only a single route that was presented.

Individuals and business owners have signed a version to support a different route from Parsons to Davis.

