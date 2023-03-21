Petition to reroute Corridor H collects 5K signatures
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMAS, W.Va (WDTV) - A petition to change the current route of Corridor H has gotten over 5,000 signatures online.
The petition, called “A Better Route for Corridor H,” started after the initial route was shown to the public.
Organizers said in a release they were shocked that there was only a single route that was presented.
Individuals and business owners have signed a version to support a different route from Parsons to Davis.
