Putnam business owner pleads not guilty to abduction, sexual assault and abuse

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A business owner in Putnam County has entered a not guilty plea in Putnam County Circuit Court.

Achraf Assi, known as Osh, made his first court appearance Tuesday morning since being indicted earlier this month.

In the indictment, Assi was charged with sexual assault in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, abduction, and unlawful restraint.

A judge set bail at $100,000 and Assi must surrender his passport. The judge also ruled that Assi is not allowed to leave the state. A trial date has been set for June 12.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Assi is the owner of a business in Putnam County.

The indictment states Assi “unlawfully and feloniously engaged in sexual intercourse with someone who was physically helpless.”

The indictment also accuses Assi of “intentionally restraining another without legal authority.”

