Putnam business owner pleads not guilty to abduction, sexual assault and abuse

Achraf Assi
Achraf Assi(WSAZ (Photojournalist John Green))
By Martina Bills
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A business owner in Putnam County has entered a not guilty plea in Putnam County Circuit Court.

Achraf Assi, known as Osh, made his first court appearance Tuesday morning since being indicted earlier this month.

In the indictment, Assi was charged with sexual assault in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, abduction, and unlawful restraint.

A judge set bail at $100,000 and Assi must surrender his passport. The judge also ruled that Assi is not allowed to leave the state. A trial date has been set for June 12.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Assi is the owner of a business in Putnam County.

The indictment states Assi “unlawfully and feloniously engaged in sexual intercourse with someone who was physically helpless.”

The indictment also accuses Assi of “intentionally restraining another without legal authority.”

For previous coverage >>CLICK HERE<<

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday, March 20, that at 9:30 a.m. Jan Cahill resigned his position...
Superintendent of West Virginia State Police resigns
Bryn Hargreaves is a former rugby player. In this photo, he was playing for St. Helen's Rugby...
Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player
Marissa Crim
Police: Fairmont woman on ‘prescribed methamphetamine’ hits man walking on sidewalk
Mike Carey
‘I’m coming back’: Former WVU coach Mike Carey talks return to basketball
Jessica Miller
Preston County woman charged with choking 2-year-old child

Latest News

Bridgeport to officially have second PRO to manage city’s schools
WVDHR stocks trout in more than 75 waters
Petition to reroute Corridor H collects 5K signatures
Dozens of guinea pigs found at Morgantown home, man charged
North Elementary investigation expected to wrap up this week