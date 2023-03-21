RCB freshman’s poster design wins Arts Alive 2023

Naudia Ng's winning submission for Arts Alive 2023
Naudia Ng's winning submission for Arts Alive 2023
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Robert C. Byrd High School freshman designed the winning poster for West Virginia’s Arts Alive 2023.

Naudia Ng entered the winning submission for the contest. It was one of 82 statewide submissions.

(L-R) Student Enrichment Coordinator Ray Lowther, Robert C. Byrd High School Freshman Naudia...
(L-R) Student Enrichment Coordinator Ray Lowther, Robert C. Byrd High School Freshman Naudia Ng, Deputy State Superintendent Michelle Blatt and Communications Program Specialist Tom Pickens pose for a photo in the West Virginia Board of Education Board Room.

Arts Alive is in its 17th year and is the WVDE’s annual event showcasing arts education programs and student accomplishments within West Virginia public schools.

Performance categories include music, dance, visual art and theatre.

“Arts education is essential to the development of the whole student by building creative-thinking and problem-solving skills while also fostering discipline and collaborative learning environments,” said State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach. “I am honored to celebrate Naudia’s accomplishments as well as those of all students participating in Arts Alive 2023.”

This year’s event is scheduled for April 28 at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

The art exhibit begins at 6 p.m. with the main performance beginning at 7 p.m.

To learn more about Arts Alive, click here.

