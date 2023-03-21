West Virginia man pleads guilty to arson that injured firefighter
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man will spend 15 years behind bars after being sentenced in an arson that injured a firefighter.
37-year-old Christopher Burns, of Petersburg in Grant County, pleaded guilty in January to charges that he set a vacant home in Petersburg on fire on May 31, 2022, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
While battling that fire, authorities said a Petersburg Fire Department firefighter was injured.
The WVSFMO investigated the fire and later arrested Burns.
Authorities said Burns was sentenced on March 9 in Grant County Circuit Court to serve 10 years in prison on a first-degree arson charge and five years in prison for causing injury during an arson charge. The terms will run consecutively.
The fire reportedly caused $30,000 worth of damage to the home.
