West Virginia man pleads guilty to arson that injured firefighter

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man will spend 15 years behind bars after being sentenced in an arson that injured a firefighter.

37-year-old Christopher Burns, of Petersburg in Grant County, pleaded guilty in January to charges that he set a vacant home in Petersburg on fire on May 31, 2022, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

While battling that fire, authorities said a Petersburg Fire Department firefighter was injured.

The WVSFMO investigated the fire and later arrested Burns.

Authorities said Burns was sentenced on March 9 in Grant County Circuit Court to serve 10 years in prison on a first-degree arson charge and five years in prison for causing injury during an arson charge. The terms will run consecutively.

The fire reportedly caused $30,000 worth of damage to the home.

