WVDHR stocks trout in more than 75 waters
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.
The following waters were stocked during the week of March 13-17:
- Anderson Lake
- Anthony Creek
- Back Fork of Elk River
- Back Fork of Elk River (Catch and Release)
- Blackwater River
- Brandywine Lake
- Brushy Fork Lake
- Buckhannon River
- Buffalo Fork Lake
- Bullskin Run
- Cacapon Park Lakes
- Cherry River
- Chief Logan
- Clear Fork of Tug
- Cranberry River
- Desert Fork
- Dog Run Lake
- Dry Fork (Randolph)
- Dunloup Creek
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- Elk River
- Evitts Run
- Gandy Creek
- Greenbrier River (Durbin Section)
- Greenbrier River (Marlinton Section)
- Hopkins Fork
- Horse Creek Lake
- Hurricane Reservoir
- Kimsey Run Lake
- Knapps Creek
- Laurel Creek (Fayette)
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Laurel Fork Lake
- Left Fork Right Fork Buckhannon River
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Lost River
- Mason Lake
- Meadow Creek of Anthony Creek
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Middle Wheeling Creek (Delayed harvest)
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek (Fayette)
- New Creek
- Newburg Lake
- North Fork Fishing Creek
- North Fork Lunice
- North Fork of Cherry River
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- North Fork Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)
- North Fork South Branch
- North River
- Opequon Creek
- Paw Paw Creek
- Potts Creek
- Red Creek
- Rhine Creek
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Seneca Lake
- Shavers Fork (Lower Section)
- Shavers Fork (Upper Section)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- South Fork Fishing Creek
- South Fork of Cherry River
- South Mill Creek Lake
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Sugar Creek
- Summersville Tailwaters
- Summit Lake
- Teter Creek Lake
- Trout Run
- Waites Run
- Warden Lake
- Watoga Lake
- Wheeling Creek
- Whiteday Creek
- Williams River
Trout stocking updates are also posted online here and are available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399.
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.
