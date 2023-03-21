WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Marion County.

The checkpoint will be on Speedway Ave. between Freedom St. and Winfield St. on Thursday, April 20 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted to increase awareness of the hazards of intoxicated driving.

The sobriety checkpoint’s goal is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

