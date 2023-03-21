WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Marion County

(Maui Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Marion County.

The checkpoint will be on Speedway Ave. between Freedom St. and Winfield St. on Thursday, April 20 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted to increase awareness of the hazards of intoxicated driving.

The sobriety checkpoint’s goal is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday, March 20, that at 9:30 a.m. Jan Cahill resigned his position...
Superintendent of West Virginia State Police resigns
Bryn Hargreaves is a former rugby player. In this photo, he was playing for St. Helen's Rugby...
Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player
Marissa Crim
Police: Fairmont woman on ‘prescribed methamphetamine’ hits man walking on sidewalk
Mike Carey
‘I’m coming back’: Former WVU coach Mike Carey talks return to basketball
Jessica Miller
Preston County woman charged with choking 2-year-old child

Latest News

Bridgeport to officially have second PRO to manage city’s schools
WVDHR stocks trout in more than 75 waters
Petition to reroute Corridor H collects 5K signatures
Dozens of guinea pigs found at Morgantown home, man charged
North Elementary investigation expected to wrap up this week