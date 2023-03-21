WVSP seeks help with runaway Oak Hill juvenile

Ciara Johnson
Ciara Johnson(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Oak Hill Detachment is asking for public assistance in locating a runaway juvenile named Ciara Johnson.

A release from TFC S.G. Milam of WVSP describes Johnson as a 5′6″, 112 lbs black female.

She was last seen leaving the Oak Hill High School in Fayette County on March 21 at approximately 8 a.m.

WVSP asks that if anyone has any information on Johnson’s whereabouts that they contact WVSP Oak Hill Detachment at 304-469-2915.

