WVU plans candlelight vigil in memory of earthquake victims

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A candlelight vigil will be held on Wednesday at WVU to honor the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The observance will be held in Woodburn Circle at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The vigil, which is sponsored by the WVU Turkish Student Association, “can show that love and compassion can overcome even the greatest of challenges,” according to a release from the university.

The release also says that “your presence will be a source of comfort and support to those who have been impacted by this tragic event.”

