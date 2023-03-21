WVU plans candlelight vigil in memory of earthquake victims

(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)((Source: Raycom Media))
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A candlelight vigil will be held on Wednesday at WVU to honor the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The observance will be held in Woodburn Circle at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The vigil, which is sponsored by the WVU Turkish Student Association, “can show that love and compassion can overcome even the greatest of challenges,” according to a release from the university.

The release also says that “your presence will be a source of comfort and support to those who have been impacted by this tragic event.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday, March 20, that at 9:30 a.m. Jan Cahill resigned his position...
Superintendent of West Virginia State Police resigns
Bryn Hargreaves is a former rugby player. In this photo, he was playing for St. Helen's Rugby...
Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player
Marissa Crim
Police: Fairmont woman on ‘prescribed methamphetamine’ hits man walking on sidewalk
Mike Carey
‘I’m coming back’: Former WVU coach Mike Carey talks return to basketball
Jessica Miller
Preston County woman charged with choking 2-year-old child

Latest News

Fire crews respond to structure fire in Grafton
FILE PHOTO from Nov. 17, 2022 of construction on I-79 looking southbound toward the bridge that...
Crews to remove I-79 bridge in Marion County, road to be closed
Naudia Ng's winning submission for Arts Alive 2023
RCB freshman’s poster design wins Arts Alive 2023
Bridgeport to officially have second PRO to manage city’s schools