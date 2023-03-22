After today, showers and storms the next few days!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will bring mild temperatures and much cloudier conditions than the past few days. Then after today, rain showers and thunderstorms will push into our region for the next few days. Find out more details in the video above!

A disturbance northwest of our region will bring clouds into West Virginia this afternoon, leading to overcast skies. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-50s, around average for this time of year. Overnight, a frontal boundary will settle north of West Virginia, leading to overcast skies. Scattered showers will push into our region during that time, and we may even see an isolated heavy shower or two. Winds will still be coming from the southwest at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s, so tonight will be mild and rainy. The front should mostly stay out of NCWV tomorrow, so while scattered showers will push through our region at times, at other times, don’t expect any rain tomorrow afternoon. Strong southwesterly winds of 10-20 mph, with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph at times, throughout the afternoon and evening will keep temperatures in the upper-60s, above average for this time of year. Then tomorrow night into Friday morning, the front pushes in from the north, settling on top of West Virginia for the day. As a result, expect rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms, throughout the day. Because of repeated showers pushing in throughout the day, slick roads are likely, and we may even see patches of isolated flooding in some areas. So we are watching carefully. The rain briefly lifts north overnight, before a cold front pushes in on Saturday morning, resulting in more rain showers. Thereafter, scattered showers will stick around for the morning and afternoon hours, and it’s not until late afternoon on Saturday at least that the rain dissipates. By that time, between tomorrow and Saturday, we’ll definitely see over an inch of rainfall accumulation, and some models suggest more. There is uncertainty with these totals, however, so we’re watching carefully. Then more rain will push in on Monday and Tuesday. All the while, temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s. In short, after today, expect seasonable temperatures and rain chances up until the weekend.

Today: Cloudy skies. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 57.

Tonight: Rain showers starting at midnight, becoming steady rain at times overnight. Low: 54.

Thursday: Showers in the morning, transitioning to scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Otherwise, cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 72.

Friday: Widespread rain at times, with even a few downpours at times. Otherwise, cloudy skies. High: 53.

