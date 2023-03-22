Amber Alert canceled, missing N.C. 3-year-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a missing three-year-old has been found safe.

Deputies said the boy was believed to be headed to Charlotte, N.C., with a 25-year-old woman.

Dispatch said the child was later found and is safe. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a reported mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in...
Philippi man killed in mining accident
WSAZ Investigates | Trooper casino theft video released
WVSP trooper theft casino video released
Mike Carey
‘I’m coming back’: Former WVU coach Mike Carey talks return to basketball
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Marissa Crim
Police: Fairmont woman on ‘prescribed methamphetamine’ hits man walking on sidewalk

Latest News

FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
Court orders Trump lawyer to provide documents in Mar-a-Lago case
Jason Sperry, 20, is accused of killing three pets at his apartment in Arizona.
Man ‘possessed by demons’ accused of killing family pets
Authorities in West Virginia said they seized the largest amount of meth in state history.
DOJ: Authorities seized the largest amount of methamphetamine in W.Va. history
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
US review of Afghanistan withdrawal to be released in April
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session