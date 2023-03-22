Carroll Dennis Cook, 71, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 16, 2023, in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center after a battle with Shapiro’s Syndrome. He was born in Chelsea, MA, on November 10, 1951, a son of the late Carroll T. Cook and Eileen (McKenna) Cook.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Donna (Meeks) Cook.

Also surviving are their children, Joseph, Jemma, and Jonathan Cook. His siblings, Judith Sullivan and her husband Frank of Jacksonville, FL; Teresa Winfield and her husband Robert of NC; Thomas Cook and his wife Pam of Charlotte, NC; Timothy Cook and his wife Erin of Coral Gables, FL; Mary Cook of Jacksonville, FL; Patricia Stiles and her husband Raymond of Jacksonville, FL; and Barbara Sutherland and her husband David of MA; his brother-in-law, Rick Harrold of SC; and 28 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Harrold.

Dennis was a 1970 graduate of Dothan High School in Dothan, Alabama. In June 1970, he was sworn into the US Navy by his father, CDR Carroll Cook, where he served during the Vietnam War, being Honorably Discharged in 1977. He then was employed by QED and Cerberonics Corporation in Virginia Beach, VA, before moving to West Virginia in 1993. He retired after 20 years of service from Bombardier as an Aviation Logistics Engineer.

His Family and the Navy were his favorite things followed by travel and genealogy. He loved air shows, trains, stories of World War II, and Star Trek. He was Catholic. He was loved and will be missed by his family.

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023. The family will meet at All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport, on Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. with Father Walt Jagela and Deacon Raymond Stiles presiding.

