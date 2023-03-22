Crews respond to reported mining accident

Crews responded to a reported mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in...
Crews responded to a reported mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in Barbour County.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VOLGA, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews were called out on reports of an accident at a mine in Barbour County.

Crews went to the Century Mining site just outside of Volga, southwest of Philippi.

First responders were called to the scene around 9 a.m. on reports of some kind of accident.

Officials have not confirmed any other details at this time.

5 News has a reporter on the scene working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

