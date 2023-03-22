Danny Eugene Scott, 61, a resident of Dailey, passed from this life Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown. Danny was born Sunday, December 24, 1961, in Elkins, a son of the late Mason Lee Scott and Anna Beryl Watson Scott. Left to cherish his memory are six children, Danny Scott and wife Amber, Luke Hedrick Scott and wife Amanda, Debbie Ware and companion Ricky Wheeler, Roxanne Scott, Natasha Scott and husband Lucas Pritt, Ashley Scott and faithful canine companion Charlie, fifteen siblings, Mason “Buck” Scott and wife Donna, Dena Bender, Judy and Paul Himes, Curt and Paul Scott, Lesa Scott, Marlie Currence, Jullian Currence, Marvin Taylor, Wanda and Tim Tenney, Jeff and Tina Scott, Diana and Darell Martin, Norma and Mark Decker, Phyllis Currence, and Mary Lou Currence, and twenty-three grandchildren. Preceding him in death besides his parents was one brother, Charlie Currence and one sister, Marlene Lloyd. Danny attended the schools of Randolph County and obtained his GED. He enjoyed fishing and just being outdoors. Danny loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Wednesday from 5 pm until 7 pm. A funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 10:00. Rev. Leonard Taylor will officiate and interment will take place in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Hemlock. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Danny Eugene Scott. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com

