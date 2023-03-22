Fairmont man charged after DUI chase on motorcycle

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after authorities said he led police on a chase while riding a motorcycle.

Deputies saw 27-year-old Tylor Donley, of Fairmont, driving a motorcycle without a headlight or a license plate on Meadowdale Rd. early Wednesday morning, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies tried to pull Donley over, he allegedly turned onto Pricketts Fort Rd. and fled at speeds of 35-40 mph.

Authorities said Donley was unable to control the motorcycle and crashed near a housing development.

Donley tried to get back on the motorcycle, but deputies said he was stopped and taken into custody.

Deputies said they could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Donley’s breath and later provided a BAC of .104.

Donley has been charged with fleeing while DUI. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

