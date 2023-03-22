First at 4 Forum: Frankie Dennison

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Frankie Dennison with the Greater Clarksburg Kennel Club joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She talked about an upcoming dog show at Mylan Park, the number of trainers and dogs expected to be there, and how to join the Greater Clarksburg Kennel Club.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.