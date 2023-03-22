Glenville State’s Pioneer Debate team competes in first tournament

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University’s Pioneer Debate team recently competed in its first tournament.

They competed in the National Educational Debate Association’s Online Tournament on Saturday, March 11.

Pioneer Debate notched two top ten overall finishers, including an award winning fifth place finish by sophomore Pre-Nursing major McKinzie White and an eighth overall finish by senior Athletic Conditioning and Coaching major and GSU Football Offensive Lineman Jahzeiah Wade.

Sophomore Honors Program student and Criminal Justice major Rebekah Hypes and sophomore Management and Land Surveying double major Noah Miner also competed in the tournament.

“I think all of the values of the debate team are great, and I think they are the reason I have enjoyed the team so much,” said Miner. “Regarding my first debate, it was definitely more complex than expected. I learned a lot, but it was a trial by fire in which I got burned quite often. I see this as the fastest way to learn though, as uncomfortable as it may be. I was surprised to learn I won three of the five rounds I was in, and I am excited about the next debate!”

The NEDA tournament included participants from Wayne State University, University of Dayton, Ball State University, and others.

Pioneer Debate meets weekly with Assistant Professor of Communication Arts Dr. Brian Johnston and Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Josh Squires coaching the first campus debate team in 25 years.

“I’m impressed by all of the faculty and administrative support we have received. And of course, the students are incredible and they make it exciting to be a part of. They are why I hope to see this really take off and expand next year,” said Johnston. “This is good for the community, good for the institution, and it fills a need that our students have for civil listening and civic learning.”

Participation in Pioneer Debate is open to all GSU students.

National Educational Debate Association is an academic debate circuit serving the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

