Gov. Justice discusses state police investigation

Governor Justice said while he would personally support sharing all the findings publicly, he’s unsure whether that would be feasible.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEON, Ohio (WTAP) - Governor Justice addressed the ongoing changes within the West Virginia State Police during his visit to Leon, W.Va. Tuesday morning.

An investigation into alleged misconduct within the state police, including theft and the placement of a camera in the women’s locker at the state police headquarters wrapped up last Friday evening. On March 20, former State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill resigned and Interim Superintendent Jack Chambers was appointed. Some of the specific details of what the investigation ultimately revealed remain unclear.

Governor Justice said while he would personally support sharing all the findings publicly, he’s unsure whether that would be feasible. “I’m the guy that is saying, ‘We don’t have anything to hide about anything,’” the governor said. “‘Let’s be transparent about everything.’ So, I would be in favor of, show everybody the report, and everything, but I don’t know legality wise that we can do that.”

Justice said further investigation is needed into an alleged theft involving State Police troopers at a casino and the death of a man on I-81 following a struggle with State Police. He also said that he doesn’t believe there are widespread issues of misconduct within the State Police, but that there may be a “cultural-type problem” that needs to be addressed.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Carey
‘I’m coming back’: Former WVU coach Mike Carey talks return to basketball
Marissa Crim
Police: Fairmont woman on ‘prescribed methamphetamine’ hits man walking on sidewalk
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
WSAZ Investigates | Trooper casino theft video released
WVSP trooper theft casino video released
Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday, March 20, that at 9:30 a.m. Jan Cahill resigned his position...
Superintendent of West Virginia State Police resigns

Latest News

Two Lewis County businesses honored for being open 100 years
West Virginia man pleads guilty to arson that injured firefighter
Centurion Award.
Two Lewis County businesses honored for being open 100 years
WSAZ Investigates | Trooper casino theft video released
WVSP trooper theft casino video released