Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new NCWV Airport terminal

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A process that officially began nearly six years ago and had been discussed for decades is nearing its start.

North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock announced at Tuesday’s Benedum Airport Authority meeting that a groundbreaking ceremony for the new terminal will be held April 6 at 10:30 a.m. The groundbreaking will kick off a $25 million terminal project.

“We’re excited about that,” Rock said to the Authority, the airport’s governing body.

Bridgeport Mayor and Authority member Andy Lang said earth should begin moving soon and the terminal should begin going up. He anticipates the permit to be filed at any time.

“Once they write the check and they start digging dirt, then it’s a done deal,” said Lang. “It’s a pretty exciting day. This isn’t just good news for Bridgeport. This is good news for the entire region.”

Nearly six years ago, a Special Projects Committee was appointed to work toward making the terminal a reality.

“It’s approaching six years since we started this project, and the talk of it goes back decades,” said Lang. “The engineers involved in this process, who have done this before, say the process from inception to completion usually takes about 10 years. We’ll have it up and open for use way before that.”

The groundbreaking is open to the public. Rock added that Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have said they will be in attendance.

