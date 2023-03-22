Harold Ray Martin

Harold Ray Martin, 81, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in the United Hospital Center. Ray was born in Lumberport on October 19, 1941, a son of the late Herbert Lewis and Mary Elizabeth Boggess Martin. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Ruth Hileman Martin, whom he married on June 11, 1966. Also surviving are one son, David Ray Martin of Lumberport; one granddaughter, Serena Marie Martin of Clarksburg; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob Huff and his wife Bonnie of Clarksburg, Jean Barnes of Stonewood, Mary Ellen Morris and her husband Jim of Clarksburg, Aaron Hileman and his wife Sheila of Bridgeport, Kathy Jackson and her husband Aaron of Salem, Debi Adams and her husband Dale of Pennsylvania and Mark Hileman and his wife Debbie of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Norma Joyce Martin Huff. Mr. Martin was a graduate of Lumberport High School and was a retired Tool Crib Operator with Lockheed Martin.  He was a member of the Bible Baptist Temple, where he loved to sing, played the piano and was choir director for many years. He was a former member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church, where he enjoyed driving the church bus to pick up people who did not have transportation.   Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm.  Mr. Martin will be taken to the Bible Baptist Temple, 9436 Cost Avenue, Stonewood, to lie in state for one hour prior to the service, which will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023 with Pastor Charles Madaus officiating.  Interment will be in the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. In addition to flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Ray’s memory to the Missions at Bible Baptist Temple, 9436 Cost Avenue, Stonewood, WV 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

