Heavy rain to overtake NCWV for the next few days

There is potential for localized flooding.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clouds have settled into the area today as we anxiously await a 3-day rain event beginning overnight tonight. This slow-moving system will be providing us with a great deal of rain, as well as gusty winds, and some non-severe thunderstorms. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

