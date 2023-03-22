Highly decorated WWII veteran from Clarksburg passes away

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A highly decorated World War II veteran from Clarksburg has passed away.

Benjamin Portaro was a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, a survivor of Nazi imprisonment, a devoted family man, and a proud West Virginian.

He passed away on Friday, March 17 in Clarksburg at the age of 102, according to his obituary.

Portaro was on the front lines of the Battle of the Bulge in Luxemburg when he was appointed Staff Sergeant.

On January 2, 1945, he was firing shots at the Germans, but his group was overrun by them. They were taken to a prison camp and had to walk for miles in the freezing cold.

Portaro told 5 News in an interview last December they had to endure such extreme weather they would lose toes and fingers. If they couldn’t keep walking, they would be shot and killed by the Germans.

Portaro was in a prison camp for three months. He and another prisoner, Bob Knoph, escaped on April 8, 1945 and hid in roadside ditches for three days until they saw American Troops.

Portaro received more than a dozen awards for his service, including the Bronze Star, WWII Honorable Discharge, the Purple Heart, Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar, Prisoner of War, and many more.

He was honored last year with the French Legion of Honor Award. He was one of five people awarded in Washington, D.C. and got to see the French Embassy.

5 News spoke with Portaro twice, once on his 100th birthday in March 2021, and after he was honored with the French Legion of Honor Award last December. You can read and watch those stories below.

Portaro is survived by three daughters, two sons, two sisters, a daughter-in-law, 11 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, two sons, a daughter-in-law, a sister and a brother.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Portaro, donations can be made to the Honor Flight Huntington located at 285 Gallaher Street Huntington, WV 25705 for the Clarksburg/Bridgeport flight.

Family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, 124 Olen Thomas Dr., Clarksburg, on Thursday, March 23 from 12-8 p.m. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 pm; Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. James Catholic Church on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. with Father Akila Rodrigo and Father Patsy Iaquinta as co-celebrants. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the Harrison County Honor Guard and the US Army Honor Guard. Online condolences can be made on www.DavisFuneralHomeWV.com.

