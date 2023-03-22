Important notice for viewers with Comcast
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some viewers in the Morgantown area may experience issues receiving our channels through Comcast.
This is a known issue WDTV is working on resolving it.
Currently, those viewers can receive channels 5 and 10 on digital channels 119-5 and 119-6, respectively, if they have a digital high-definition cable box.
Those with standard definition service will be unable to receive our channels at this time.
Those with questions can call 304-848-5000 and ask to be transferred to engineering.
