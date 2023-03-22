Important notice for viewers with Comcast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some viewers in the Morgantown area may experience issues receiving our channels through Comcast.

This is a known issue WDTV is working on resolving it.

Currently, those viewers can receive channels 5 and 10 on digital channels 119-5 and 119-6, respectively, if they have a digital high-definition cable box.

Those with standard definition service will be unable to receive our channels at this time.

Those with questions can call 304-848-5000 and ask to be transferred to engineering.

