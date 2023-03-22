James Andrew Pickens, 91, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Stonerise Healthcare Center. He was born on July 23, 1931, in Wildcat, WV; a son of the late Lois D. (Fornash) Pickens and Leland Doyle Pickens. James served in the Airforce during the Korean War. He was stationed in Japan for two years, where he worked on the electronics of the fighter jets. James returned from service and started a family. He began a lifelong career as an over the road truck driver and worked for Owens Illinois, Westinghouse, and for himself at Cook Motors. James enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. James was b aptized by faith and attended Viola Church when he was able. James is survived by his sons, Mark W. Pickens and his wife, Rose Mary of Meadowdale, and Thomas “Tom” Pickens and his wife, Tammi of Pleasant Valley; his daughter, Rebecca Phillips and her husband, Scott of Bridgeport; his grandchildren, Jennifer Sue Moore and her husband, Mike, Krista Marie Lewis and her husband, Anthony, Rosa Michelle Hixon and her husband, Robert; Joshua Allen Pickens, Jordan Pickens, Breana Dieringer and her husband, Derek, Bobbi Jean Rucker and her husband, Cody; his great grandchildren, Taylor Marie Gearde, Anthony Joseph Gerarde, Abigail Kensli Lewis, Alexis Kacie Lewis, Leanna Nichol Hixon, Bailey Rose Hixon, Aiden Pickens, Emma Pickens, Brinzlee Dieringer, and Creed Rucker; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean (Keener) Pickens; his infant son, James Pickens, Jr., his sisters, Wanda Bickle, Bertha Burnside, Maxine Steel, Oleta Swisher; his brothers, Loy Pickens, William “Bill” Pickens. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Scott Krepps, officiating. Interment will follow at Pisgah Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the Airforce Honor Guard. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

