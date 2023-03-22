Jessie Mae Hogan Dodrill, 95, a resident of Valley Bend passed from this life Monday, March 20, 2023, at Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center singing “Home at Last, Home at Last, Praise God Almighty I’m Home at Last”. Jessie was born Wednesday, March 29, 1927, in Monterville, a daughter of the late Edison Bruce “EB” Hogan and Leta Mae Simmons Hogan. On August 18, 1944, she married Delmar Otto Dodrill. They had celebrated fifty-four years of “True Love” before he departed to Heaven February 11, 1999. Left to cherish Jessie’s memory are two children, Gary Maynard Dodrill and wife, Sheri, of LaGrange, OH, and Gennette Eileen Coberly and husband, Tim, of Valley Bend, seven grandchildren, Kellie, Tami, Kimberly, Russ, Todd, Ashlee, and Emilee, twenty-three great grandchildren, six brothers, Troy Edison Hogan of Elkins, Howard Liggett Hogan and wife, Sarah, of Arkansas, George Wesley Hogan and wife, Carol, of Elyria, OH, Ralph Haven Hogan and wife Virginia, of Morgantown, Sebert Hogan of Virginia, Robert David Hogan and wife, Nora, of Texas, three sisters, Irene Grace Smith and husband, Larry, of Valley Bend, Shirley Ruth Thomas of Medina, OH and Maxine Violet Ball of PA, thirty nieces and nephews. Preceding Jessie in death besides her parents and husband was one daughter, Goldie Dodrill Swecker, two brothers, William and Roy Hogan and twin infant sisters, Annabelle and Clarabelle Hogan, and sister, Geneva Gay Berg. Jessie attended Stalnaker School. She had retired from Davis Memorial Hospital after twenty-seven years, home health aide, but her most cherished job in her whole life time was the work she did for her “Heavenly Father”. She was a singer, teacher, preacher, counselor, friend, and mother. Her heart’s desire was for all those she came in contact with to know Jesus and the way to Heaven. A visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 12PM until 2PM, the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Mountain State Memorial Gardens in Gilman. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Jessie Mae Hogan Dodrill. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

