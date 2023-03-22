Lulu’s Salon and Bridal Shop offering free haircuts

Lulu’s Salon and Bridal Shop in Fairmont will be giving out free haircuts to those in need on the last Monday of every month.(WDTV)
By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lulu’s Salon and Bridal Shop in Fairmont will be giving out free haircuts to those in need on the last Monday of every month.

This will start this coming Monday, March 27th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Olivia Phillips is the owner of the salon. She said they’re making it their mission to make the community a better place for everyone.

“Just help the community, help those who can’t afford to get their hair done, help those who’ve never had the opportunity to get their hair done. We’re big on loving downtown and making downtown better.”

Angela Coffman is a hairstylist. She said she’s looking forward to meeting new people and making them feel confident.

“I’m looking forward to a big turnout. I really hope that happens, and meeting new people, and serving the community.”

Phillips said it’s first come first serve and anyone is welcome to come no questions asked.

“We look out the window and we got clients that can afford it, and then see people can’t afford it. It feels good to help. Everyone deserves to have their hair done.”

They’re located at 325 Adams St. in downtown Fairmont.

